Black and white classic houndstooth might seem tired and way too business casual for a college girl. This season, and seasons past, houndstooth has been sweeping the fashion world with statement pieces. If you have the winter blues and you’re ready to mix up your going out outfits, houndstooth is definitely for you. With our favorite TV starts rocking it, like Mindy Lahiri in The Mindy Project, houndstooth is the perfect way to mix up your heavy wools, fleeces, and puffy coats. Since winter isn’t showing any sign of stopping anytime soon, scooping up one of these pieces even this late into the season isn’t the worst idea (added bonus: end of season sales that don’t exactly match up with the weather).

Turn some heads on or off campus by switching up that winter wardrobe. Plus, who doesn’t love getting a package when braving the elements to get to the nearest mall is less likely than sticking to your New Year’s diet?

