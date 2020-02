After the soon to be classic Super Bowl Like A Girl ad aired the hashtag #LikeaGirl was trending, with tons of Twitter people explaining exactly why “like a girl” can never really be an effective put down. Now the female athletes at Ole Miss are taking on the phrase, showing exactly what running and throwing like a girl means to them (spoiler, it looks pretty fast and generally awesome). It looks like no one at the University of Mississippi will be using like a girl as an insult ever again.

10614935101348454