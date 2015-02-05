It’s no secret that Instagram is insta-full of fashionspiration. In fact, you’re probably already following a bunch of style bloggers for this very purpose – but when it comes to style, there’s one part of the equation that tends to get overlooked: Beauty.
If you’re looking to add a few Instagram stars to your list, give these beauty-centric accounts a peak. They’ll definitely deliver all the product lust and beauty goodness you’re after.
1. @PassionPout:
I’ll warn you, though: This account will make you feel the need to buy every product Nars has ever made.
2. @TheBeautyDept:
Featuring every beauty tutorial you could ever want.
3. @BeautyDotCom:
Your source for basically everything beauty-related.
4. @Allure_Magazine:
They are known as the beauty authority, after all.
5. @HudaBeauty:
Because this girl does the Kylie Jenner lip better than Kylie Jenner does.
6. @UltaBeauty:
It’s going to make you want to spend all your money on makeup….but then, that’s sort of the point.
7. @LipstickMommy:
Because how you can you not love a lipstick addict?
8. @Makeup:
Chock full of amazing luxury beauty goodies