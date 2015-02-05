It’s no secret that Instagram is insta-full of fashionspiration. In fact, you’re probably already following a bunch of style bloggers for this very purpose – but when it comes to style, there’s one part of the equation that tends to get overlooked: Beauty.

If you’re looking to add a few Instagram stars to your list, give these beauty-centric accounts a peak. They’ll definitely deliver all the product lust and beauty goodness you’re after.

I’ll warn you, though: This account will make you feel the need to buy every product Nars has ever made.

2. @TheBeautyDept:

Featuring every beauty tutorial you could ever want.

3. @BeautyDotCom:

Your source for basically everything beauty-related.

4. @Allure_Magazine:

They are known as the beauty authority, after all.

5. @HudaBeauty:

Because this girl does the Kylie Jenner lip better than Kylie Jenner does.

6. @UltaBeauty:

It’s going to make you want to spend all your money on makeup….but then, that’s sort of the point.

7. @LipstickMommy:

Because how you can you not love a lipstick addict?

8. @Makeup:

Chock full of amazing luxury beauty goodies

[Lead image via]