8 Beauty Instagrams You Should Be Following

It’s no secret that Instagram is insta-full of fashionspiration. In fact, you’re probably already following a bunch of style bloggers for this very purpose – but when it comes to style, there’s one part of the equation that tends to get overlooked: Beauty.

If you’re looking to add a few Instagram stars to your list, give these beauty-centric accounts a peak. They’ll definitely deliver all the product lust and beauty goodness you’re after.

1. @PassionPout:

Screen Shot 2015-02-05 at 12.09.08 PM

I’ll warn you, though: This account will make you feel the need to buy every product Nars has ever made.

2. @TheBeautyDept:

Screen Shot 2015-02-05 at 12.10.12 PM

Featuring every beauty tutorial you could ever want.

 

3. @BeautyDotCom:

instagram beauty accounts

Your source for basically everything beauty-related.

 

 4. @Allure_Magazine:

beauty instagram accounts

They are known as the beauty authority, after all.

 

5. @HudaBeauty:

beauty tutorials

Because this girl does the Kylie Jenner lip better than Kylie Jenner does.

 

6. @UltaBeauty:

beauty tips

It’s going to make you want to spend all your money on makeup….but then, that’s sort of the point.

7. @LipstickMommy:

beauty accounts to follow now

Because how you can you not love a lipstick addict?

 

8. @Makeup:

makeup instagram accounts

Chock full of amazing luxury beauty goodies

 

[Lead image via]

COLLEGECANDY Writer
Zara HCOLLEGECANDY Writer
I'm a Chicago-based writer and graduate of the Medill School of Journalism who has written for sites like Cosmopolitan.com, Seventeen.com, MarieClaire.com, Glamour.com, Parents.com, Racked, Thrillist and The Huffington Post.
