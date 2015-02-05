Brain Games: Top 10 Best Apps for Brain Training

It’s hard to always keep your Brain moving in day to day activities. It happens where your Brain gets bored, and you can feel that. Your memory starts slipping or your reflexes waver, or even your English skills aren’t as good as before. Luckily, there is a simple fix to your problem.

Many devices offer different Brain Training apps or games that get your Brain moving. Some you have to pay a membership too, but others are completely (or mostly) free. However, how do you choose the good ones to the not-so-good ones?

Elevate

A mostly free game, it does have the ability to upgrade and pay a monthly membership, works on your English and math skills through games focused on Reading, Writing, Listening, and Math. You get three games a day, and it tracks your progress as you go. It is for Apple and Smart Phone. It even notifies you to play the game and ‘Keep your Streak’ going.

PEAK

This game focuses more on memory, attention, problem solving, mental agility, and Language skills with its mini games. This game is free to download on Apple and Smart Phone, however you only get 3 games to play until you upgrade to the monthly membership. It also tracks your progress as you go.

Lumosity

Lumosity is a big brain training site and App for both Apple and Smart Phone, and one of the most known sites for its training. However you only get a free trial with it before you have to pay a monthly membership. It has a bunch of mini games that focus on different areas and it tracks your progress, it is true that it doesn’t feel like brain training; just random games.

Fit Brain

Fit Brain is also an Online plus Apple and Smart Phone app. It is a lot like Lumosity since it does require you to pay their membership after five sessions of playing, however this one has different games and is less known than Lumosity. With the free version you only get so many tasks a day but it still tracks your progress. It has many mini games and in some areas it is a bit tougher.

NeuroNation

Once this game gets going it is a good game for the Smart Phone and Apple devices. You have the ability to upgrade to premium but it’s free feature also works. Its games are to help memory and focus, with different sessions that track your progress. Its games were different then other ones and some were a bit more difficult than others.

Clockwork Brain

An Apple app that features 5 free game categories; it has many different ways to upgrade, from paying and getting new stuff that way, to collecting tokens which can be used to purchase new games and packs. It has significantly different games compared to the other applications, which at least look much more difficult. The Victorian Steampunk/ Mayan Art game tests cognitive abilities such as visual, spatial, logic, language, arithmetic, and memory through its mini-games.

Dots: A Game about Connecting

This game has an easy interface, and was surprisingly fun. It is only one game, but just like all the others one game can help your brain a lot. It can be downloaded onto Smart Phone and Apple devices and is completely free. This is more of “I’m bored and want something to do” type of game as its sole purpose is to be a ‘connect the dot’ game.

Trainyard Express

Like Dots, Trainyard is its own single game. The objective is to connect the train to its station without hitting any other trains, easy right? There are so many benefits with playing games like this, they seem easy but it helps workout your brain and helps with your problem solving. This game is downloadable on Apple and Smartphone. Trainyard Express is free while it’s other half Trainyard costs 2.99.

Blendoku

This game gets your mind thinking about colours and how they blend from light to dark. Simple interface that is free to Apple and Smart Phone holders it uses colour to get your mind moving. It is really easy at the beginning and gets harder as it goes but the game is just supposed to be fun for your brain.

Acceleread

An Apple app that works on your reading skills, to train you to memorize, read faster, and ignore distractions while working. It isn’t the fanciest app but it works, and it tracks your progress. The app is free to its users but has courses that you may have to purchase as you progress.