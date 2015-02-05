Sorry Harvard students, if you’ve been dreaming of having a whirlwind tryst with the English professor you keep passing in the hall (those elbow patches. swoon!) those stuffy board people have preemptively canceled your fun. Professors are now barred from having sexual or romantic relationships with the undergrads, whether or not they ever had them as a student. But, but they’re so cute whine the people in positions of power who previously could totally go around seducing eighteen-year-olds using Proust pick-up lines. Other colleges that have also instated this new policy include Yale and UConn. Still, if you’re an academic who feels compelled to date a teenager who views you as an authority figure and role model, there are plenty of colleges and universities where you can still date the undergrads.

