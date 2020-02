Someone get Malia Obama a purple sweatshirt and a blue scarf-the first daughter was spotted checking out NYU and Columbia. Malia, who was an adorable tiny child very recently is now a junior, which means time for the SATs and making large decisions about where she’s going to live-post white house. And it looks like NYU and Columbia might be on the short list. I guess no one showed her the report on just how gross our subway system really is.

[Chip Somodevilla/ Staff/ Getty Images]