Meet First Model With Down Syndrome To Walk NYFW

Jamie Brewer, actress, activist and now model. This girl has been breaking stereotypes from a long time and today it was her time to shine.

The American Horror Story actress and active member of the Down Syndrome community, has made history this Thursday by walking the catwalk during New York Fashion Week.

Brewer was part of Carrie Hammer’s “Role Models not Runway Models” fashion show, where she showcased inspiring working women in the runway modeling her clothes.

“We feature incredible influential women on the runaway. CEOs, executives, activist, actresses, anyone who is the top of the field, top of their game,” Hammer told USA Today. “Jamie is an absolute star,” she added about the activist.

Jamie tweeted her experience, and shared some backstage photos of the event.