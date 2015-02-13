Kendall Jenner may be stealing the spotlight from her clan of Kardashian sisters, but she may have been upstaged by her photo shoot co-star in Allure’s March 2015 issue.

The Capuchin monkey was formerly known as Ross Geller’s pet on the hit show Friends. (Which is now on Netflix for anyone who needs something to binge watch) Luckily for Jenner, there was no divas during the shoot, Allure writes the monkey “twirled and played with her hair.”

Jenner’s interview discussed her break away from Keeping Up with the Kardashians and into the realm of fashion shows and modeling. When reminiscing of her first fashion show, Kendall is quoted in the interview stating, “As selfish as this sounds, I wanted the attention to be on me for five seconds rather than my family.” You go girl, but we still think the monkey stole the show.