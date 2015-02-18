Little Caesars has a new pizza and your drunk eating will never be the same.

The $12 pie is called the Bacon Wrapped Crust DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza. The Detroit-style deep dish crust is wrapped in thick-cut bacon and topped with pepperoni and even more bacon. Edward Gleich, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, said, “With the new Bacon Wrapped Crust DEEP!DEEP! Dish we’re pushing pizza to its bacon limits with more than three and a half feet of bacon wrapped around the crust alone. It’s unabashedly delicious. That’s why we like to say, ‘In Bacon We Crust!'”

Sounds awesome so far, right? That’s until we tell you that one slice is estimated at 450 calories, 23 grams of fat, 830 miligrams of sodium and 40 miligrams of cholesterol. Not so awesome anymore.

Is it ridiculous? Yes. Are we going to try it? Definitely.

