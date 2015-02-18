Zodiac signs are powerful. Whether you think they’re worth living by or you see them as a load of crap, it’s interesting how they provide such defined sets of characteristics that riff off of something as simple as when you were born.

Of course, it’s unrealistic to expect that every single thing about you will fall in line with the parameters set out by your star sign. That’s why the Zodiac you were assigned at birth doesn’t have to completely define you. You’re still free to make your own sartorial choices, for example. Which star sign’s style best embodies your own? Find out below.

VIEW GALLERY