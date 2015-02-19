I mean, not that there’s a bad way to eat Nutella. You can go at it with your fingers a spoon and eat it plain or you can enjoy some gourmet dessert that happens to incorporate this magical stuff. Whatever you choose, Nutella can make literally anything delicious. We were so sad to hear that Nutella’s founder has passed away and we feel like there’s no better way to honor him than to eat lots and lots of Nutella all day every day.

If you’re looking for new ways to enjoy your favorite spread (and I know you are) give any (or all) of these ideas a try.

1. Nutella Sandwich

This was my absolute favorite thing when I was a kid. My mom would spread a nice layer of Nutella between two slices of good old white bread and I’d basically sit around all day eating it. I still make this as a treat on the regs, except now I’ll use wheat bread or even make this sandwich with a nice baguette or brioche in place of sliced bread. You can basically use anything you want, just be sure to go heavy on the Nutella for best results.

2. Nutella Ice Cream

Don’t cry when your Nutella jar is almost over: instead scoop some vanilla ice cream in there, take a spoon, mix it up well, grab the Nutella that sticks to the sides of the jar (can’t waste it), eat the entire thing and die happy.

3. Nutella Cheesecake Dip

Nutella + cream cheese + sugar + heavy cream = love. Dunk some fruit in there so you can feel semi good about eating this.

4. Nutella Coffee

Literally just take a spoon of Nutella, toss it into a cup of coffee and stir it all up really well. This is the perfect way to get caffeinated if you’re not a huge fan of the actual taste of coffee. It’s like you just created the best Starbucks drink.

5. Nutella Blondies

There are no words to describe how good this looks so I’m just going to leave you with this…

6. Nutella + Peanut Butter Cookies

Just make them. That’s all. Here’s how.

7. Nutella Swirled Banana Bread

Bananas and Nutella are always a winning combo. When you add all the carbs, though…..it’s almost too much for me to handle. In a good way.

[Lead image via]