The reports are true, the 50 Shades of Grey actor Dakota Johnson is officially single. Just as the new film hit big screens the 25 year old actress split with her 6 month relationship with Matthew Hitt. Her new found fame and success could be the big culprit for the breakup as a source described: ‘Her life was getting too crazy and it wasn’t something that he wanted to be a part of.’ The relationship did not end badly however, and it is said that the two will remain friends.

As Johnson continues to become a red carpet fixture, her full schedule simply isn’t able to maintain a relationship. In the meantime, the Hollywood star is casually seeing a few people. She has been receiving both criticism and praise on her breakthrough performance as Anastasia Steele, but was not eligible to be nominated in the Oscars due to its late release date.

She arrived in Los Angeles just this Thursday in preparation for being one of the celebrity presenters at the Oscars 2015, this Sunday. She will present an Oscar alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Chris Evans Chloë Grace Moretz and Margot Robbie.