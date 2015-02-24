Out of all the things the House of Representatives of South Carolina should be concerned with, you’d think challenging a college reading assignment would be at the bottom of their to-do list. And yet the House of Reps is currently pulling $52,000 of funding from the College of Charleston after Fun Home, a graphic memoir by cartoonist Alison Bechdel (of the of-cited Bechdel test). The reason for the freak out over the well reviewed memoir following the celebrated artist’s childhood ? According to Representative Garry Smith, “It graphically shows lesbian acts,” and by putting it on a summer reading list the college is “promoting the gay and lesbian lifestyle.” Other ways the Rep probably thinks you promote the gay and lesbian lifestyle-eating skittles, accidentally seeing a commercial for Looking, and watching the Dory parts of Finding Nemo. Luckily there’s still hope the college will get their funding back when the House goes over the budget in early March. Let’s hope the students of the College of Charleston don’t have to miss out on the money or a great book.

