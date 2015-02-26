With all his star quality its a shame not many know of this actor. Robbie Amell started his acting at the age of 6 but didn’t really start getting into it until the age of 16. Soon after his decision he landed a role in the movie ‘Cheaper by the Dozen 2’. Now Robbie has played in many movies including the recently premiered “The Duff” where he played Wesley. For 6 years he dated the Canadian actress Italia Ricci who he recently got engaged to August 2014. He also has a famous cousin Stephen Amell who plays Oliver Queen in the show ‘The Arrow.’

VIEW GALLERY