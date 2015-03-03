Nothing looks – or feels – better than a good blowout. No matter how many times you style your hair yourself, it never comes out as well as when the pros do it. If it wasn’t for the price tag (usually $30-$60), every girl would get her hair professionally blown out daily.

Rejoice, unruly hair havers – now you can. Vive in New York City has started a subscription-based service for blowouts. For just $99 per month, subscribers will receive unlimited wash and dry treatments at New York’s highest-rated salons.

Founder Alanna Gregory started the company after finding it hard to get a last-minute, affordable blowout in the city. Each salon in Vive’s network is carefully selected by Alanna and her own stylist Cristin Armstrong.

There’s also a rumor that Vive will offer unlimited monthly manicures for $49 in the near future. So AKA Vive is a goddess sent to earth.

From all the curly-haired girls on Earth, thank you, Vive. Thank you.