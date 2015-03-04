Snapchat isn’t just for sending nudes to your booty call anymore. In fact, you might have to do some penance for those naughty pics.

A man with the Snapchat handle @PriestDavid is taking confessions through Snapchat, hoping that youngins will absolve their sins. @PriestDavid claims he’s been a member of the clergy for 23 years and says the “snapfessions” began as part of a college student’s project.

According to Daily Mail, @PriestDavid is only in business from March 2 through March 16 (what up, Lent), so start confessing. I’m not sure if this will get you into heaven, but it’s definitely easier than telling your sins to a priest face-to-face.