Resting bitch face queen Victoria Beckham is well respected in the fashion industry, but the new photos of her Fall/Winter 2015 line┬áVictoria, Victoria Beckham are taking attention off the clothes. Although the outfits are adorable, the models look…strange, for lack of a better word. Not only are they rail thin, but some look like they passed out in a weird spot after having too many cocktails, while others look straight up possessed. See the creepy photos for yourself.

