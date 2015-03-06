This August, a sister of Chi Omega sorority at the University of Alabama got kicked out her organization for sending an offensive Snapchat. The picture showed three white women with a caption using a racial slur that celebrated that Chi Omega had no black women in their new pledge class. That’s not a good look, so the member who sent the message was dismissed from the organization.

Now, another girl from the SAME SORORITY followed in her sister’s unfortunate footsteps. This week she sent a Snapchat, obtained by the school’s newspaper, of what looks like a power point presentation congratulating her chapter. The member included the caption, “Off probation n—-!” What. An. Idiot. The student was also released from her organization and will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

“The University of Alabama is extremely disappointed when any student uses language that is disrespectful or offensive to any segment of the UA community,” said Deborah Lane, associate vice president for university relations, in an emailed statement. “Behavior, actions and choices that disparage other students are particularly reprehensible and do not represent the values or meet the expectations of our University community.”