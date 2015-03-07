A few weeks ago we looked at the worst things about going to college far away from your hometown. No matter how you slice it, there are both good and bad things about being far away from wherever you grew up – but since we’ve already focused on the struggles, let’s take a look at the positives.

As someone who is super, super close to my parents, making the choice to go to college and grad school away from home was tough. With that being said, I don’t regret the decisions I made and here’s why.

1.) You become much more independent:

A lot of my college friends had their parents bring them groceries every week, drive them to doctors’ appointments and generally help them out when they faced unfamiliar situations. I grew up pretty dependent on my parents and that totally changed when I went to college. Whether it was learning how to cook a few simple dishes or figuring out how to manage after my wallet got stolen, I learned things in college that have truly helped me grow up as a person. Some people are self-reliant enough to figure it out even if they do have the option of calling their parents to help but for me, being forced to do things alone made a huge difference.

2.) You appreciate time with your family so much more:

Going to your parents’ house for dinner never seems like an obligation when you live away from home – it becomes a privilege. You find yourself appreciating your mom so much more and actually wanting to have long conversations over the phone with her. You start to realize how cool your dad is (despite his corny jokes.) You even start to feel nostalgic for those fights you and your siblings used to have over the remote.

3.) You get to experience life in a new place:

Whether you’re going to college in a big city or a small college town, being in a place that is totally unfamiliar is so exhilarating. You’ll get to try new food, go to different bars and meet people who grew up differently than you did. It’s scary when you find yourself in a place where you don’t know your way around or have a grasp on what to do in the area, but that process of discovery is also super fun and eye-opening.

4.) You don’t have to carry high school baggage:

Going to school far from home means there’s a much smaller chance of running into half of your high school on or around campus. Trust: This is a good thing. You don’t have to dodge your high school ex, worry about people finding out about that embarrassing thing you did in ninth grade or pretend to be friends with some random acquaintance whom you run into from time to time. You can start fresh, which is awesome.

5.) You don’t have to worry about surprise visits from the parents:

I don’t think I need to explain why this is a good thing.

On another note…..having to deal with airports every time you want to go home? Yeah, not a good thing.

