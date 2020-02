Ready to impress the hell out of your guy friends at the┬áparty? All you need is a piece of paper and a thirsty pal. Instead of passing around the single beer opener in the house, just fold a normal piece of paper a few times. It sounds too good to be true, but here’s proof. How no one figured this out earlier is beyond me.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EfUM3-3KvIs&w=640&h=360%5D