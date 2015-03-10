When 27-year-old Susan needed someone to shovel her car out from the snow, she had a brilliant idea: she turned to Tinder. Her profile simply read, “Looking for someone to shovel out my car. Nothing complicated, no strings attached, just please shovel out my car.” Shockingly, in exchange for some coffee, it totally worked. Which got us thinking – what else can we take advantage of Tinder with?

1. Finding a job

When this guy needed to find a job after moving to a new country, he put his resume on Tinder, and the tactic actually had some success. It’s free and grabs people’s attention at least.

2. Using the rest of your meal swipes at the dining hall

There’s nothing worse than having extra swipes at the end of the semester. Maybe you can work out a deal like one meal swipe for help with your stat homework.

3. Reconnecting with kids from kindergarten

Turns out that kid you had a crush on when you were five did get pretty good looking.

4. Asking for local bar and restaurant recommendations

Visiting a new city? Chat up some guys to find out the best place to grab a drink.

5. Promoting your blog

Can’t hurt try to increase a little traffic.

6. Getting a ride home from a party

Throwing a guy from your school $5 is definitely cheaper than a taxi.

7. Playing matchmaker for your friends

Maybe you’re not looking for your perfect match, but maybe you will find someone special for your one of your girls.

8. Asking for guy-approved date ideas

“Would you think going to the batting cages would be a fun date? This isn’t a pick up line. I’m trying to think of something to do with my boyfriend tonight.”

9. Delivering Starbucks to the library

This probably won’t happen, but you never know until you ask.

10. Playing with a guy’s pup

Guys definitely use their dogs to get girls, so why not use a guy to get to his dog?

11. Finding a concert buddy

Similar taste in music means you can finally stop dragging your friends to see the bands only you want to see.

12. Selling your old furniture

Only slightly less sketchy than Craigslist.

13. Finding a roommate

If you’re moving to a new city and don’t know anyone, Tinder might be able to help.

14. Adopting puppies

The Manhattan-based animal rescue called Social Tees created Tinder profiles for their dogs you can adopt. Aww!

15. Raking leaves and other chores

If it worked for Susan and shoveling out snow, it can work for you.