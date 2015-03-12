There’s absolutely nothing worse than waking up on a Sunday morning and feeling like death. You went out way too late, and the last thing you remember is taking a tenth (or maybe it was twelfth, you lost count) shot. Now you’re paying the price. Or you could be like some New Yorkers who pay a different price – $200 to be exact – to avoid that nasty hungover.

A service called “The Hangover Club” delivers a hangover cure through IV fluids with vitamins and electrolytes. A nurse comes and hooks you up, and the process takes about 30 minutes for you to feel brand new. The most frequent users come from the more well-off areas like Chelsea, TriBeCa, and the Upper East Side, which isn’t a surprise given the price tag. Some don’t even let the hangover cure stop them from going about their day – they get the treatment in the back of an Uber car or while they’re getting their hair done. Ah, to be wealthy.

This solution might not be a monthly solution or else you won’t afford to drink again, but sometimes getting rid of a hangover might just be worth the money. Until then, I’ll stick to a bagel, coffee, and Advil.