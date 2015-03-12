For one of my friend’s 21st birthdays, we went to Applebee’s for a few legal drinks. Since not everyone was 21 yet, a friend who shall remain nameless brought her own supply. She ordered a diet coke and poured her own vodka into the soda, and I’m fairly certain she was the most wasted by the time we left. True story. Smuggling alcohol is one of life’s greatest challenges. Cops have caught onto the Vitamin Water and Gatorade bottles filled with mix drinks that you sneak into concerts, but advantage now goes to drunk teenagers because powered alcohol just became legal.

As reported by CBS News, palcohol (which is the worst combination of words in recent memory) first got an okay from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, but the bureau later pulled the product. Yesterday spokesman Tom Hogue told The Associated Press that the issues were resolved. Several states are already trying to ban powered alcohol because they think minors will use it and the product would be snuck into public events. They’re 100% correct. I would have abused this like crazy at 18. Palcohol says to “contact your legislators to tell them you don’t need the government to be our nanny. We’re big boys and girls and can decide for ourselves if we want to use alcohol….because that’s all Palcohol is….liquid alcohol in powder form.”

The freeze-dried alcohol comes in a small, portable pouch. There are different flavors that can be simply be mixed with water for an alcoholic beverage anywhere you go. Palcohol hopes to be ready for sale this summer. Just in time for a beach trip…