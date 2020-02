As a college student or recent grad, you’re on a strict budget. That seal on your wallet somehow comes off every time a friend suggests happy hour or when shopping for a formal dress. You might try to be a smart shopper, but companies spend a lot of time finding ways to trick your brain into thinking you got a deal when you really didn’t. Everyone falls for these—that’s why stores and companies use them! Recognize their tricks so you spend the little money you have wisely.

