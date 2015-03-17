Dolce & Gabbana is having a rough week. Mega-celebrities like Elton John announced they are boycotting D&G after Domenico Dolce described children conceived through IVF as “synthetic” in the Italian magazine Panorama. The designer went on to say that “the only family is the traditional one,” while Stefano Gabbana agreed, adding, “Life has its natural course, there are things that must not be changed. And one of these is the family.” Other celebs who have children through means of adoption or insemination, including Sharon Stone, Ricky Martin and Ryan Murphy, also took a stand against the designers’ statements.

Now the designing duo is under fire again for a 2007 campaign ad.

A guy pinning a girl down while three other guys look on…hmm, no wonder people are questioning the pic. Looks a tad bit rapey. Kelly Cutrone, well-known fashion publicist behind People’s Revolution and the featured “bad guy” on The Hills, called the scene a “gang bang” to express her outrage at the fashion brand over their recent statements.

I GUESS SIMULATING GANG BANGS ARE FINE – BUT IVF AND SAME SEX MARRIAGE ARE NOT – LIFE ACCORDING TO @dolcegabbana pic.twitter.com/JUaDYVXxpC — Kelly Cutrone (@kellycutrone) March 15, 2015

Just arrived LA. Wish I were home so I could make a video of myself cutting up my @dolcegabbana clothes! #boycottDG — Kelly Cutrone (@kellycutrone) March 15, 2015

Better do some damage control, D&G.