While most websites are basing their spring break rankings off last year, Twitter is where people are talking about what’s happening now. It can also be an indicator of emerging trends as they happen, especially when it comes to popular travel destinations or up-and-coming spots.

Based on tweets with term “Spring Break” since Jan. 1, 2015, these places racked up the most mentions. If you have a trip planned to one of these ten vacation spots, you’re in luck. More tweets equal more people, more excitement, and more fun.

10. Daytona Beach, Florida

Florida isn’t just for retirees. The Sunshine State has always been a popular spring break spot, and this year looks like it’s no different.

I'm sitting at a bar in Daytona Beach, and I'm drunk. Am I doing spring break right? — Marissa Seago (@LilSeags) March 17, 2015

9. Las Vegas, Nevada

Naturally the City of Sin is one every college kid’s spring break bucket list. Your schedule: Pool parties by day, clubbing by night, repeat.

Spring break with my bestest friends in Las Vegas…. What's better rn? — Allie Gordon (@alliecgordon) March 17, 2015

8. Austin, Texas

When South by SouthWest coincides with spring break week, you can bet that college kids decided to ditch the beaches for live music, film, and the nightlife offered in the Lone Star State’s capital.

Almost to Austin. The Texas spring break party is about to roll. — Kyle J. Foley (@TheKyleJFoley) March 15, 2015

7. South Padre Island, Texas

Are you ready to Padre? Texans who are looking for a typical spring break experience full of beaches and drinks prefer South Padre Island.

Life goals: Attend spring break weekend in South Padre Island ✔ — Pablo (@MichaelaFerrel) March 16, 2015

6. Cabo, Mexico

Grab the tequila because everyone’s talking about Cabo. Patrick Schwarzenegger made Mexico his spring break destination this year (sans Miley).

Spring break is a state of mind not a destination… #sb2k15 #cabo — Danielle Buchanan (@deemariebee_) March 17, 2015

5. New Orleans, Louisiana

If your spring break is around Mardi Gras time, better head down to ‘Nawlins to get those beads.

Spring break in New Orleans 😘❤️😍✊ — Ari. (@NoWorries_It) March 16, 2015

4. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

For warm weather and cheap booze, college students from all over the country head down to Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach for Spring break👌👍😍 — Jordan Zambardi (@jzambardi23) March 17, 2015

3. Cancun, Mexico

If you’re looking for wild beach parties that go all day and all night headlined by the world’s top DJs, grab your bikini and book your flight to Cancun.

I wish my life was constantly spring break cancun plsssssss — Emma (@emdeeley95x) March 17, 2015

2. Panama City, Florida

The spring break standard.

Spring break in Panama City, means I'm surrounded by the hottest college guys, what a wonderful time to be single. 😻😻 — jennifer kelsey (@jenniferkelsey_) March 17, 2015

1. Negril, Jamaica

A Caribbean island, an all inclusive resort, and your best friends…what more could you want from a vacation?

Thank you Jamaica for the best last spring break I could've asked for @ Riu Negril https://t.co/Z6BT5lDkyf — Morgan Williamson (@mo_williamson) March 13, 2015

Check out these tips on how to use Twitter while planning your spring break!

-Search hashtags: Try hashtags like #springbreak, #springbreak2015 or #TravelTuesday to see what people are talking about.

-Customer Service in 140 Characters: If you’re having flight delays, hotel booking issues or need transportation schedule assistance, don’t be afraid to reach out through Twitter as chances are you’ll get a more immediate response.

-Location-specific tips: Use the geo-location feature to search for tweets sent from your Spring Break destination. In advanced search, just enter the location in the “Near this Place” field and you’ll be able to see what’s trending in that area

-Ask the experts: Follow travel experts like @JohnnyJet or @NomadicMatt who can offer tips and advice.