While most websites are basing their spring break rankings off last year, Twitter is where people are talking about what’s happening now. It can also be an indicator of emerging trends as they happen, especially when it comes to popular travel destinations or up-and-coming spots.
Based on tweets with term “Spring Break” since Jan. 1, 2015, these places racked up the most mentions. If you have a trip planned to one of these ten vacation spots, you’re in luck. More tweets equal more people, more excitement, and more fun.
10. Daytona Beach, Florida
Florida isn’t just for retirees. The Sunshine State has always been a popular spring break spot, and this year looks like it’s no different.
9. Las Vegas, Nevada
Naturally the City of Sin is one every college kid’s spring break bucket list. Your schedule: Pool parties by day, clubbing by night, repeat.
8. Austin, Texas
When South by SouthWest coincides with spring break week, you can bet that college kids decided to ditch the beaches for live music, film, and the nightlife offered in the Lone Star State’s capital.
7. South Padre Island, Texas
Are you ready to Padre? Texans who are looking for a typical spring break experience full of beaches and drinks prefer South Padre Island.
6. Cabo, Mexico
Grab the tequila because everyone’s talking about Cabo. Patrick Schwarzenegger made Mexico his spring break destination this year (sans Miley).
5. New Orleans, Louisiana
If your spring break is around Mardi Gras time, better head down to ‘Nawlins to get those beads.
4. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
For warm weather and cheap booze, college students from all over the country head down to Myrtle Beach.
3. Cancun, Mexico
If you’re looking for wild beach parties that go all day and all night headlined by the world’s top DJs, grab your bikini and book your flight to Cancun.
2. Panama City, Florida
The spring break standard.
1. Negril, Jamaica
A Caribbean island, an all inclusive resort, and your best friends…what more could you want from a vacation?
Check out these tips on how to use Twitter while planning your spring break!
-Search hashtags: Try hashtags like #springbreak, #springbreak2015 or #TravelTuesday to see what people are talking about.
-Customer Service in 140 Characters: If you’re having flight delays, hotel booking issues or need transportation schedule assistance, don’t be afraid to reach out through Twitter as chances are you’ll get a more immediate response.
-Location-specific tips: Use the geo-location feature to search for tweets sent from your Spring Break destination. In advanced search, just enter the location in the “Near this Place” field and you’ll be able to see what’s trending in that area
-Ask the experts: Follow travel experts like @JohnnyJet or @NomadicMatt who can offer tips and advice.