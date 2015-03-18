It’s 2015 so I had no idea people were still wearing hoop skirts on a regular basis, but apparently they are now banned at the University of Georgia. Greek organizations at the Southern school used to wear hoop skirts and Confederate uniforms at parades and special events until the Confederate uniforms were banned in 2010. Now hoop skirts are a no-go as well.

UGA Student Affairs administrators and Greek organization leaders at the university feared the apparel boasted racist ideas. The students decided the messages conveyed by the clothing and what it represents had no place on the UGA campus. SAE and KA at UGA chapters are trying to represent themselves in a positive light after a pretty messed up past. UGA’s KA chapter used to stage a parade where members rode on horseback dressed in Confederate soldier uniforms. The national KA fraternity banned the uniforms in 2010, after a chapter at the University of Alabama paraded in front of one of the university’s black fraternities.

“A standard aspect of event planning for Greek organizations is that costuming for events must be evaluated as to its appropriateness,” said an email by Ashley Merkel, president of UGA’s Panhellenic Council, and Alex Bosse, president of the Interfraternity Council. “The student leadership, staff and advisors agree that Antebellum hoop skirts are not appropriate in the context of some events. We will continue to review costuming and themes for future events to ensure their appropriateness for our organizations.”

The discussion and ban at UGA comes a week after the University of Oklahoma expelled two SAE fraternity members and shut down the university’s SAE chapter because of a racist video made by members. In the video, SAE members chant about lynching, and using a racial slur, vow that there will never be a black member of the fraternity.