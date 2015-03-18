Drinking games are fun, but this one went too far. Twenty-three-year-old Brazilian student Humberto Moura Fonseca and his friends decided to see how many shots they could take in a minute. Fonseca took 25 shots of vodka in 60 seconds, but right away said he felt sick and collapsed. He and the other participants in the drinking competition were rushed to the hospital, but Fonseca died before they got there. Three other contestants are currently in critical care. Fonseca’s school, the University of Julio de Mesquita, is looking to charge the two students responsible for organizing the drinking event with homicide.

Any three year old could have warned these bros that this was a bad ideas, but according to Fonseca’s friend Rodrigo Pancetti, all the participants willingly joined in the competition. In fact, on Fonseca’s Facebook there is a quote bythe Russian poet Vladimir Maiakovski, “It is better to die from vodka than from boredom.”

We should all learn a couple lessons from this: Don’t take 25 shots in one night, let alone one minute and be careful what you wish for.

[Lead image via Facebook]