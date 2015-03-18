Posts on Twitter, Reddit, and Yik Yak preceded news reports that a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) fraternity passed away due to an alcohol overdose during their big-little night. The student was found dead at home on Lee Street around 10:30 AM Wednesday. Cops and medical attention have been at their off campus house throughout the day. A coroner called the death “suspicious,” but there are no obvious signs of foul play such as hazing. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The victim is eighteen year old that is referred to as “Charlie” in some of the posts. One Yik Yak post includes some details saying, “It was his big bro night. The big bro left to go downtown and came back to find the pledge unresponsive. They called an ambulance and the pledge was pronounced dead. CSI/paddy wagon at pike house.”

The Xi Chapter of PIKE has already been suspended, and students wait to see what repercussions the incident has on the rest of Greek life at the school. One rumors says all fraternity and sorority activities are in danger of being shut down for the rest of the semester.

Sending many, many prayers to the family members and brothers of Pike for the brother they lost — USC_Sassy (@USC_Sassy) March 18, 2015

*Update 3/19/2015

Charlie Terreni Jr. is confirmed to be the USC student and PIKE fraternity member. While Charlie’s name hasn’t been announced by the Columbia County Coroner’s office, a spokesman for the Terreni family has confirmed the name. Charlie is being described by friends as an funny, lively, and caring person. His father, Charlie Terreni Sr., is a well known attorney in Columbia, SC.

Be safe out there, everyone. We’re sending our best to everyone at USC.