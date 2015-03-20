The pregame has become an essential part of a night out. Hell, it’s usually my favorite part of a night out. While rubbing up on sweaty strangers is fun and all, call me crazy to love actually talking to my friends while drinking a fun mixed drink and being in control of the music. Hosting a pregame seems fun and easy at first, but you’ll quickly realize you need to plan ahead to ensure that everyone has a good time at the party before the party.

1. Make An Awesome Playlist

One of the best parts of the pregame is that you’re in total control of the music. You can blast Ariana Grande without begging the DJ all night and if a song sucks, you just skip it. More than likely, people will start plugging in their phones to play songs, but be prepared with a playlist to get the ball rolling. Nothing gets people more pumped to go out than a giant sing-a-long to throwback Destiny’s Child.

2. Buy Some Cheap Beer and Chasers

No matter how many times you tell people it’s BYO, there’s always someone who will “forget” a drink. Or not bring enough of a chaser. Or bring a friend who didn’t know to bring anything. Instead of telling people they’re SOL (or stealing whatever OJ your roommate has left in the fridge), you’ll be the hero for hooking everyone up.

3. Stash Your Stuff

It’s all fun and games until your computer gets beer spilled all over it.

4. Supply Shot Glasses and Cups

Pro tip: Buy some of those small Dixie cups used for mouthwash to use as shot glasses and Solo cups for beer and mixed drinks. You’ll save yourself time washing dishes and prevent the inevitable glass breakage that happens right before you’re about to leave.

5. Take Pictures

Before makeup starts smearing, your hair gets messed up, and you get drinks spilled all over your new top.

6. Drinking Games

Get some beer cup, flip cup, or quarters going. This will aide in both getting you drunk as well as giving people something to do. Especially helpful when there’s people who don’t know each other there. Or guys. Because they’re always competitive.

7. Worry About Cleaning Up Later

It’s time to go out! Your roommates will have to deal with a few cups and bottles on the table until the morning.