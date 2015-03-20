Victoria Justice, H&M and DoSomething.org have teamed up to do something really awesome: They’re giving you a chance to do some spring cleaning, pay it forward, and save 20% on your H&M purchase all at once.

This is part of the second annual Comeback Clothes campaign and here’s how it works: All you have to do is round up any unwanted clothing and bring it in to your nearest H&M store between now and May 31. It’s really that simple and if you participate, you can get a nice little discount on new pieces for your spring wardrobe.

Victoria Justice – Eye Candy star and one of our ultimate #WCW candidates – totally believes in the cause. “Living a conscious lifestyle is important to me and the Comeback Clothes campaign makes it so easy to help the planet,” she said in a statement.

Any unwanted items in your closet are fair game. “Everyone has a solo sock or ripped t-shirt that they can keep out of a landfill,” Victoria said.

“We are proud to re-launch our partnership with DoSomething.org. Garment Collecting is a key Sustainability initiative for H&M,” Daniel Kulle, U.S. President for H&M, explained in a statement. “In the U.S. to date, we’ve kept more than 400,000 pounds of textiles out of landfills. We want to positively affect the environment by offering our customers a convenient way to recycle their old textiles.”

Honestly, there’s really no reason not to participate in this awesome campaign – we hope you’ll all take advantage of it.