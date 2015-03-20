We’re all guilty of making assumptions about people based on their looks. But does wearing a short skirt make you a slut? Or a turtleneck sweater make you a prude? Of course not.

That’s what Terre Des Femmes, a Swiss organization for gender equality, is trying to prove with their new ad campaign, “Don’t Measure a Woman’s Worth by Her Clothes.” The images show commonly sexualized areas with “measuring sticks” that make judgements on a girl based on their skirt length or neckline. It’s a powerful reminder that fashion has nothing to do with a woman’s values.

