Spring break is right around the corner and while you’re already well aware of all the dangerous things that can go down if you’re planning to take a trip, there’s a good chance you haven’t thought about the very real sartorial risk you face if you’re jetting off to some island.

I’m talking about forgetting to pack something essential, obvs.┬áPacking everything you need to put together a cute outfit for every day you’re on vacation is always important, but if you’re going to a remote island or popular tourist destination, it’s even more important. Chances are you’ll be staying far away from stores where you can stock up on things you forgot – and the stores that are around you will probably be totally overpriced.

With that being said, here’s a list of things you’ll need for your trip (especially if you’re going somewhere beachy.)

To wear during the day:

Shorts.

Enough pairs of underwear and bras.

Tank tops/ tee shirts

A few cover ups.

A few bathing suits.

Day dresses.

Flip flops.

A big tote bag

Sunglasses

One pair of leggings/jeans (it might be cold, as awful as that thought is.)

A light jacket (a denim number works especially well.

A cute straw hat or baseball cap.

A sweatshirt (ya never know.)

To wear out at night:

Jeans.

“Going out tops”

Skirts (a black bandage skirt is your most versatile option.)

A plain cami (to wear under anything see-through.)

A nice dress or two.

A small bag or clutch.

At least one pair of heels.

Toiletries:

Chap stick with SPF.

Sunscreen.

Toothbrush/toothpaste/floss

Contact case/solution and glasses.

Deodorant.

Cleanser.

Moisturizer.

Body lotion.

Body wash.

Makeup remover (wipes are perfect for travel.)

Hair stuff:

Shampoo/conditioner.

A blow dryer (coordinate with your friends, you only need one.)

A curling/flat iron.

Styling products (prepare for humidity.)

A hairbrush.

Hair ties/bobby pins.

Makeup:

Bronzer.

Waterproof mascara.

Waterproof eyeliner.

Lips stains (anything else will slide off in hot weather.)

Foundation/tinted moisturizer.

Brushes.

Highlighter (enhance that beachy glow, girl.)

Miscellaneous:

A good book/magazines.

YOUR PHONE CHARGER.

Headphones.

A personal water bottle.

Extra cash (hide it in a few places in car you lose some.)

[Lead image via]