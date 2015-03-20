Spring break is right around the corner and while you’re already well aware of all the dangerous things that can go down if you’re planning to take a trip, there’s a good chance you haven’t thought about the very real sartorial risk you face if you’re jetting off to some island.

I’m talking about forgetting to pack something essential, obvs. Packing everything you need to put together a cute outfit for every day you’re on vacation is always important, but if you’re going to a remote island or popular tourist destination, it’s even more important. Chances are you’ll be staying far away from stores where you can stock up on things you forgot – and the stores that are around you will probably be totally overpriced.

With that being said, here’s a list of things you’ll need for your trip (especially if you’re going somewhere beachy.)

To wear during the day:

Shorts.

Enough pairs of underwear and bras.

Tank tops/ tee shirts

A few cover ups.

A few bathing suits.

Day dresses.

Flip flops.

A big tote bag

Sunglasses

One pair of leggings/jeans (it might be cold, as awful as that thought is.)

A light jacket (a denim number works especially well.

A cute straw hat or baseball cap.

A sweatshirt (ya never know.)

To wear out at night:

Jeans.

“Going out tops”

Skirts (a black bandage skirt is your most versatile option.)

A plain cami (to wear under anything see-through.)

A nice dress or two.

A small bag or clutch.

At least one pair of heels.

Toiletries:

Chap stick with SPF.

Sunscreen.

Toothbrush/toothpaste/floss

Contact case/solution and glasses.

Deodorant.

Cleanser.

Moisturizer.

Body lotion.

Body wash.

Makeup remover (wipes are perfect for travel.)

Hair stuff:

Shampoo/conditioner.

A blow dryer (coordinate with your friends, you only need one.)

A curling/flat iron.

Styling products (prepare for humidity.)

A hairbrush.

Hair ties/bobby pins.

Makeup:

Bronzer.

Waterproof mascara.

Waterproof eyeliner.

Lips stains (anything else will slide off in hot weather.)

Foundation/tinted moisturizer.

Brushes.

Highlighter (enhance that beachy glow, girl.)

Miscellaneous:

A good book/magazines.

YOUR PHONE CHARGER.

Headphones.

A personal water bottle.

Extra cash (hide it in a few places in car you lose some.)

