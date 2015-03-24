We’re all familiar with fashion’s current lineup of it girls – Cara Delevingne, Olivia Palermo, the Olsen twins, etc. But I believe it’s time for a new crop of girls to step in and gain the love of designers, the praise of the masses and the collaborations with every brand ever.

A few names come to mind when I think of worthy candidates but one up-and-comer really stands out to me: Jamie Chung. Don’t let the reality TV background (she was on The Real World San Diego) fool you: This girl has serious fashion chops. She’s been killing it lately and she even has her own fashion blog – her interest in all things sartorial is undeniable and it’s clear that this girl knows what she’s doing when it comes to style.

The best part is that her style is largely accessible and while we probably can’t afford the exact outfits she wears, she is a great person to look to for style inspiration. Check out some of her best recent looks below. They’re all so Pinterest-worthy.

