Dark circles are just about the biggest beauty buzzkill out there. It’s like, you skip a few hours of sleep, indulge in a few too many margs or put in too much work or school/your job/whatever….and as if that weren’t bad enough, you look like a zombie after its all said and done.

I have serious dark circles – the combination of olive skin, insomnia, allergies and a job that requires way too much computer time ain’t always pretty, y’all. Because my dark circles are on the intense side, a lot of concealers just don’t cut it for me. While I have found one that gets the job done, sometimes concealer alone won’t cut it. In dire situations, you need to do some layering. That’s where an under-eye corrector comes in to play.

What exactly is a corrector? It’s essentially something you apply underneath your concealer – you can think of it as a primer for your concealer, though the function has more to do with camouflaging those circles than actually adhering the concealer under your eyes. It works because correctors have use of salmon/peach, ideal for really counteracting those circles. This product neutralizes your darkness and brightens the area. Apply concealer over it to really seal the look and ensure that your under eye area matches the rest of your face.

So simple, right? It really makes an amazing difference too. Since dark circles often have blue/purple tones to them, the shade of a corrector is ideal for balancing that out. If dark circles aren’t a huge issue for you, this might not be a necessary step – but if you can never seem to fix that pesky issue, this might just change your life. As for specific products, I completely recommend this one. It’s game changing, to say the least.