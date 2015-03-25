Nothing says “college drinking” quite like Jell-O shots. Unfortunately, making them can be quite the time sucker, and your roommates never appreciate six shelves of your fridge being taken up.

Luckily, Food and Beverage Innovations have created a new machine called the Jevo that can crank out 20 Jell-O shots with the push of a button.

Jell-O not your thing? Jevo can also make chilled cocktails in flavors like cherry and piña colada. Check out this video, but know that you won’t be able to resist buying one.