Fact: Dull, dry, lackluster skin happens in the winter. Also a fact: Your skin doesn’t magically become smooth and satiny the minute we switch over to spring (and neither does the weather, apparently.)

Bringing the glowy radiance back to your skin is as simple as swiping an illuminating product over your face – this stuff will attract light and give you that well-rested, bright look that stars like J. Lo seem to have just been born with. Because you’ll probably want to try out the best illuminator out there and because the only product with this function I’ve ever used is this one, I’ll let a pro give you some input on products of this nature.

Let’s give it up for beauty vlogger extraordinaire/ridiculously good-looking person, Carli Bybel, who will discuss some of the best and worst illuminators out there. These products will instantly give you your pre-winter glow back, no pricey facial required.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAugdGHxd5o&w=500&h=315%5D

