You’ve heard of Google glasses and smart watches, but how about smart shoes? These pumps won’t allow you to fly or tell you the time, but it will clean up the mess of shoes in the bottom of your closet – these heels can change color and patterns with the tap of a button! The Volvorii Smart Shoes’ soles have a Bluetooth receiver embedded so you can change the colors through your smartphone. You can also decorate with accessories likes bows and flowers with the fasteners on the front and back of the shoe.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-HAu9FEbss&w=640&h=360%5D

The shoes are part of an Indiegogo project started by iShüu Technologies. For just $249 (plus shipping), you can score a pair of these high-tech heels for yourself. If you refer five friends to donate to the campaign, you can earn a free pair of the heels.

Still not as cool as the light up sneakers you had as a kid, but pretty good for an adult version.