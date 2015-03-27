Seth Lane, a five year old kid is asking the world for help. Seth was born with a severe immune system disorder, mostly know as the “bubble boy disease”. He was recently filmed by his parents asking everybody to wear yellow today, March 27, to raise awareness and help him lift his spirit.

Today is the day everybody! Wear yellow for Seth and upload it to any social media platform. The story has already gone viral and a thousand of supporters are showing up to let Seth know, he is not alone.

Seth’s favorite cartoon, Paw Patrol, joined the cause too.

And the hero, of course, is wearing yellow.