For years women have been spending top dollar to hide their greys, but now you can tell your g-ma to save her money on her salon visits. Girls of all ages are actually trying to get the #GrannyHair look. Kylie Jenner, Kelly Osbourne, Ellie Goulding, and Lady Gaga have all rocked the grey hair look. Now, it’s taking over Instagram. IsĀ 50 Shades of Grey to blame? Take a look, and tell us if you love or loathe this “grey hair, don’t care” trend.

