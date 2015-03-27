As if you didn’t spend enough time in Target already. The moment we’ve been waiting for since Lilly Pulitzer announced a partnership with Target is here. The Target x Lilly Pulitzer lookbook features the entire collaboration including cosmetics, home goods, kid’s clothes, and plus-size apparel. You don’t even have to be in a sorority or vacationing on a private island to appreciate the adorable looks.

The 250-item collection is priced between $2 and $150, with almost 200 of those items ringing up under $30…AKA we’re purging our closets to make room for these spring and summer looks. Set your calendars – the collection will be available for retail therapy April 19. Might want to pack your sleeping bags and set up camp outside Target now because we’re predicting this line won’t sit on shelves for long.

