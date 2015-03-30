We’ve all been there – lots of wine, zero corkscrews. Now I carry a corkscrew/beer opener with me at all times, but when I was younger and less prepared, I’ve pushed corks into the bottle using keys or knives more often than I’ll admit. Whether you find yourself corkscrewless or simply want to impress the hell out of everyone at the party, check out these interesting ways to open up a bottle of wine with pizzazz. Some look a tad dangerous…you might want to open all the bottles before starting to drink.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BcHc5pbt64&w=640&h=360%5D

VIEW GALLERY