Spring is in the air, which means one thing for high school students: prom. That means getting a date, renting the limo, and most importantly, finding the dress. It looks like prom attire has changed a bit since my HS days. I remember everyone wanted to look like a princess, but taking a glimpse at the prom 2015 selections, it looks like people are going more for trashy. From the skanky (major cleavage and crop tops) to the strange (girls are really thinking about wearing jumpsuits to prom?), you need to see the selection. Funny how your formal dress suddenly looks like Sunday church clothes.

VIEW GALLERY