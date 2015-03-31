March 31, 1995 was a day that marked Latino music. Today is the 20th anniversary of the death of Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla.

Selena was just 23 years old when Yolanda Saldivar, the president of her fan club, shot and killed her at a Days Inn motel.It was a shock, the murder of such a talented and awesome human being, that was making history at such short age.

If you are a fan of Selena, you can recognize that she was not only talented as a musician but also as a fashion icon. The singer even owned two clothing boutiques named ‘Selena Etc.’, one in her hometown, Corpus Christi, and another one in San Antonio Texas.

Even though, 20 years has passed since Selena’s death, we look back at her fashion choices and find inspiration on her outfits. I mean, she was the queen of rocking bustiers, that’s basically a crop top.

Take a look at the gallery of her awesome outfits, and find inspiration for this summer to look like a queen.

