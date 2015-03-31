Caffeine addicts are going to notice new additions to the menu that will make the coffee joint/hipster hangout spot/basic bitch gathering ground an even more popular spot (as if you weren’t having a hard enough time finding an outlet already). In case you were worried about drinking your calories at Starbucks, the chain is introducing two new wraps and smoothies that are hopefully both delicious and won’t kill your “summer is coming” diet.

The new fruity drinks, called Evolution Fresh™ Smoothies, come just in time for spring in three flavors: Sweet Greens, Strawberry, and Mango Carrot. Not nutritious enough for you yet? Customers have the option to add fresh kale, protein powder, or extra Greek yogurt to their $6 treat. Starbucks says the smoothies are “Made from only cold-pressed fruit and vegetable juices, proprietary Greek nonfat yogurt, a dash of nutmeg and ice, these smoothies are free from added sweeteners, preservatives, colors and flavors.” The 16 oz. drink will only cost you about 170-230 calories.

If you find you’re hungry on your coffee run, you can try the Edamame Hummus Wrap, “a crunchy, fresh spinach, zucchini, and bell peppers layered in a creamy herb spread,” or Thai-Style Peanut Chicken Wrap, “a globally-inspired wrap with layers of grilled chicken, veggies, ginger cream cheese and chile lime spread with a medley of Thai-inspired flavors in every bite.” At under 500 calories each, these wraps will make the perfect lunch on-the-go.

VIEW GALLERY

[Images via Elite Daily]