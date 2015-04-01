Since the weather isn’t cooperating this year, it’s more important than ever to bring the cheery, bright spirit of the season into focus via our clothing choices. It may be too chilly to bust out the little sundresses and gauzy tanks, but you can totally upgrade your accessories game to reflect the season.

Brightly colored add-ons are the easiest way to add a pop of something vibrant into the mix – you can literally wear jeans and a white tee and add a fun clutch or carryall for a look that’s pretty, polished, and oh so spring. We love these finds.

VIEW GALLERY

[Lead image via]