There are some questions the school ambassadors neglected to answer. We are here to provide the definitive answers to these age old mysteries about college life. If you get in trouble, just blame it on us.

Q: How long do you wait for a professor before you assume class is canceled?

A: If your professor hasn’t sent a email or otherwise warned you that class isn’t happening, you have to remember they’re people too. They hit traffic, have car troubles, or oversleep. However, your time is valuable too. Give it 15-20 minutes…25 for a doctor.

Q: Can you take food out of the dining hall?

A: As long as you’re not bringing in tupperware and planning meals for the next week, it’s alright. You have an unlimited meal plan, so taking a bagel on the go or walking out with a (second) ice cream cone should be fine. If someone stops you, they should probably reassess their life.

Q: What’s protocol for when you want to bring a guy back to your shared dorm room?

A: Send a text to your roommate before you make any decisions. If she has an exam/has to get up early/would hate you forever, don’t do it. It’s her room too. But maybe she can leave the room for a few hours or sleep in a friend’s room…as long as you don’t mind returning the favor at some point.

Q: If your guy friends can’t get into the party you are trying to go to, should you ditch them?

A: Yup. Sorry, boys.

Q: How much can you play with the margins on a paper to make it longer?

A: Changing the periods to size 14 helps lengthen your paper, but any bigger size is too noticeable. Margins are more obvious because when your professor is looking at a stack of papers Also use caution when submitting a paper electronically.

Q: When is it okay to leave a party without your original group?

A: When you feel sick, when everyone except you is up against the wall hooking up, when you are bored AF, when you find a ride home so you don’t have to walk/pay for a cab, and when you’re leaving with a certified hottie are all acceptable reasons to ditch the party without your friends.

Q: How many classes should you skip per semester?

A: Two is a safe number to ensure there are no repercussions on your grade. One for when you’re sick/hungover and another for when it’s really nice out and going to class would interfere with soaking up the sun.

Q: Can you take someone’s clothes out of the washer/dryer when you need the machine?

Yes. If someone isn’t being a good citizen and just thinks their laundry is allowed to take up the machine when your hamper smells like garbage, you can remove their stuff. The nice thing to do would be to put their clothes in the dryer for them (if there is an open one). If you’re taking it out of the dryer, just put it on top of the machine.