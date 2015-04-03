After 18 years of mom helping us with laundry, having dinner cooked for us every night, and generally having zero responsibility when it comes to cleaning, college is a wake up call. Suddenly, showering and buying beer that costs more than a couple bucks becomes unthinkable. Whether we’re trying to save a couple bucks or we’re just, let’s be honest, lazy AF, college girls just happen to have some gross habits that are rightfully looked down upon by the rest of the world.

VIEW GALLERY

[Sweaty girl image via Shutterstock]