There’s nothing cute about a dorm room that look so obviously, well…dormy.

Barebones, barely furnished rooms are perfectly functional, but it’s hard to really love your space until you feel like you’ve done your best to personalize it a bit. Obviously, decorating a dorm room is no easy feat: Between space constraints, budget restrictions and the need to work around a roommate’s tastes, you already have a lot working against you going into this. Still, there are quick, simple, relatively affordable ways to infuse a bit of fancy into even the smallest space. Any of these five options will help perk up your dorm.

VIEW GALLERY

[Lead image via]