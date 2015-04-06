Answers To 20 Questions Girls Are Afraid To Ask Guys

If you were offered the chance to read minds, would you take it? Despite the consequences, I would. Girls in general are curious creatures, and guys are the biggest mystery. Even if you ask them these questions, they’ll probably shrug it off or give the general, “I don’t know” or “You wouldn’t understand.” Guys and girls will never fully understand each other, and maybe it’s just inappropriate to actually ask, but here are some questions I, and probably many other girls, would love to get some true answers to…so I got them. From the perspective of real guys, here’s a sneak peek into a male brain.

1. Why are guys obsessed with boobs?

“We’re attracted to them because we don’t have them and it’s what our guy brains just want.”

2. What do you think of all those selfies girls post on social media?

“As long as it’s not overdone, I don’t mind an occasional selfie. I think they’re just a ploy to get likes and it’s a confidence booster, but once in a while is fine.”

3. What do you really want to do on a date?

“Not even trying to be corny, but if I really like a girl, I don’t care what we do as long as it’s a chance to get to know each other better. I’d be cool with making dinner or doing something competitive like mini-golf.”

4. Thoughts on PDA?

“I feel like a lot of times there are people who do it in public places and it’s just inappropriate, but at the same time, I love showing off that a girl is mine.”

5. What’s so exciting about football?

“There’s tailgating, hot cheerleaders, guys beating each other up…but mostly I like that there are a limited number of games so it’s a weekly event where I get to hang out with friends and be dedicated to my team.”

6. What makes a girl dateable versus a fling?

“It has a lot to do with setting. I meet flings at a bar or party, but girls I’m more interested in tend to be someone I met at a place where we already had something in common besides trying to get drunk – I met my last girlfriend at a concert of a band we both really like.”

7. Can a guy and a girl be just friends?

“Yes, but I think at some point one of them will develop an attraction to the other. If they can get over that, they’re probably good.”

8. Does sex on a first date mean she’s not girlfriend material?

“It hurts the case. The chase is over, and that makes her less intriguing in the beginning of the relationship.”

9. Do you judge girls by their jobs?

“A little. If she has been waitressing or babysitting and seems content with that with no goals, it’s a little concerning.”

10. What do you do with your friends?

“Eat, watch sports, drink beer. It’s honestly not even remotely interesting.”

11. Why do guys just disappear or ghost instead of talking to a girl when they’re not interested anymore?

“It’s just easier to not have that ‘this is not going to work’ conversation.”

12. What celebrities do you think are hot? Why?

“Honestly, ones who have the “hot girl next door” thing going on – Jennifer Aniston, Mila Kunis, Emma Stone.”

13. How hard do you stalk girls’ social media pages?

“I’ll take a quick look, but if she’s too hard to find or private or something, I give up pretty easily.”

14. What’s the sexiest thing a girl has ever done for you?

“She came over with a big trench coat on and had lingerie underneath. I know it’s kind of cliche, but it was really hot and cool that she put the effort in to her look especially for me.”

15. What are your biggest turn-offs?

“Girls who only talk about themselves, too much makeup, being clingy.”

16. Turn-ons?

“Nice eyes, good sense of humor, can be chill when we’re just hanging out but is fun when we’re out.”

17. When do you tell a girl you love her?

“That’s not something to take lightly and there’s no exact time frame, but I guess when you are past the initial butterflies, know her flaws, and still see long term potential.”

18. Thoughts on padded bras?

“Tease.”

19. Where do guys go to for relationship advice?

“Our guy friends. It’s usually not the best advice, but it’s who we feel most comfortable asking.”

20. How long should you date before having sex?

“I think the three dates rule is a good standard if you’re both ready. Any sooner and it’s like, ‘Whoa, she’s a little easy.’ Any longer and it’s like, ‘Does she even like me?'”

…Still lost? Yeah, us too.

